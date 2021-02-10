Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for AMETEK, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of AMETEK in a report released on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AMETEK’s FY2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

NYSE AME opened at $120.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.87 and its 200-day moving average is $109.19. AMETEK has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $125.81.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. AMETEK’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

In other news, VP William D. Eginton sold 17,824 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $2,113,213.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,192,625.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total value of $9,775,468.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,601,047.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,344 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,010 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

