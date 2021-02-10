Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Berry Global Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Berry Global Group in a report issued on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s FY2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

BERY opened at $60.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.75 and a 200-day moving average of $52.05. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,029,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,171,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,326,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,114,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,628,000 after buying an additional 9,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 16,486.4% in the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 14,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 14,508 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

