Equities Analysts Set Expectations for SelectQuote, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SLQT)

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of SelectQuote in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Styblo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SelectQuote’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.10 million. The company’s revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SLQT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.09.

Shares of SLQT stock opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -167.88. SelectQuote has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 19.76, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SelectQuote by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 4,110.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,900,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807,561 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,700,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,034,000 after acquiring an additional 411,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,492,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,476,000 after purchasing an additional 176,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO William Thomas Grant III sold 55,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $1,496,947.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,518,373 shares in the company, valued at $41,071,989.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Scott Gunter sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $575,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 348,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,716.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 546,764 shares of company stock worth $13,889,060. 10.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

