Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 10th (BARC, BGCP, BPOSY, BRMK, BTU, BUR, BWY, BYDDY, CARR, CCEP)

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “bpost SA engages in the management and provision of postal services. It operates its business through the Mail and Retail Solutions and Parcels and International segments. The Mail and Retail Solutions segment provides post offices, post points and electronic shop to business and residential customers. The Parcels and International segment handles, delivers, and manages mail, parcel, and e-commerce logistics. bpost SA is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. It provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia. Peabody Energy Corporation is based in St Louis, United States. “

Burford Capital Limited (BUR.L) (LON:BUR) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 637 ($8.32). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $77.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BYD Company Limited is principally engaged in the research, development, manufacture and distribution of automobiles, secondary rechargeable batteries and mobile phone components. It’s Automobiles and Related Products segment manufactures and sells automobiles, and auto-related moulds and components. The Company researches, develops, manufactures and sells batteries, which are applied on mobile phones, cordless phones, power tools and other kinds of portable electronic devices. Its rechargeable battery business provides lithium-ion batteries and nickel batteries. BYD’s mobile phone components and assembly business segment engages in the manufacture and sale of mobile handset components, such as housings and keypads; and provides assembly services. It has operations primarily in China, India, Hungary, and Brazil. BYD Company Limited is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Carrier Global Corporation is a provider of heating, ventilating and air conditioning, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. The company’s brand portfolio includes Carrier, Kidde, Edwards, LenelS2 and Automated Logic. Carrier Global Corporation is based in Florida. “

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CMC Materials Inc. is a supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies. CMC Materials Inc., formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, is based in Aurora, IL. “

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S. A. (CCU) has successfully positioned itself as a Chilean multinational beverage company, with diversified businesses and operations focused on the Southern Cone of South America. CCU is active in the beer industry in Chile, where it operates the country’s leading brewery, and in Argentina, where it holds third place in the market. In the non-alcoholic beverages sector, it is Chile’s second-largest bottler of carbonated beverages and the leader in the mineral water market. It has winemaking operations in Argentina and in Chile. “

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company operates in three segments: Automotive Retail Solutions North America, Automotive Retail Solutions International, and Digital Marketing Solutions. It integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. CDK Global, Inc. is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. “

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Cardlytics, Inc. is engaged in developing a purchase intelligence platform. The purchase data includes debit, credit and bill pay data from online and in-store transactions. It helps the marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, and measure the impact of marketing spends. The Company also operates an advertising channel, Cardlytics Direct. Cardlytics Direct delivers tailored marketing for marketers and financial institutions. Cardlytics, Inc. is based in ATLANTA, United States. “

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CONSOL Energy Inc. is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It owns and operates productive longwall mining operations primarily in the Northern Appalachian Basin. CONSOL Energy Inc. is based in CANONSBURG, Pa. “

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (CGH.L) (LON:CGH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on the stock.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. is the largest telecommunications service provider in Taiwan and one of the largest in Asia in terms of revenues. The Company provides fixed line services, including local, domestic long distance and international long distance, wireless services, and Internet and data services, including Internet services, asymmetrical digital subscriber line services and leased line services. “

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company is involved in the business of community banking, through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Ohio. Civista Bancshares, Inc., formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp, is based in SANDUSKY, United States. “

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SEACOR Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company principally focused on domestic and international transportation, logistics, and risk management consultancy. SEACOR provides its customers with highly responsive services focused on innovative technology, modern efficient equipment, and dedicated, highly trained professionals. As the parent company of a global, diversified family of companies, SEACOR has the ability to utilize its subsidiaries’ assets to provide customers with the highest level of service within the industries in which it operates. SEACOR also maintains strategic joint venture arrangements in various geographic locations around the world, enhancing its existing business lines while satisfying specific customer requirements with resources such as logistical support, assets, and personnel. SEACOR engages in the operation of a fleet of offshore vessels in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, West Africa, Asia, Latin America and other regions. “

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 770 ($10.06). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its target price lowered by Haywood Securities from C$24.50 to C$22.00.

G4S plc (GFS.L) (LON:GFS) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 235 ($3.07) price target on the stock.

Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) (LON:MCRO) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on the stock.

National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) (LON:NEX) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 330 ($4.31). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) target price on the stock.

St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 495 ($6.47). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) (LON:TLW) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on the stock.

