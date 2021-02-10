Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The firm had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.81. 2,171,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,624,812. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.86. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $87.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.05%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equity Residential from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

