Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-0.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.74. Equity Residential also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.60-2.80 EPS.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $66.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,171,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,812. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $87.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.86.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.05%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist upgraded Equity Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.00.

In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.