Ergo Trading 169.9% Higher Over Last Week (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 10th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $64.69 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $2.30 or 0.00005146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ergo has traded 169.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,675.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,736.50 or 0.03886938 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.29 or 0.00405790 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $493.23 or 0.01104042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.63 or 0.00471460 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.00 or 0.00391724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.94 or 0.00257285 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00023288 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 31,441,800 coins and its circulating supply is 28,138,078 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ergo

Ergo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.