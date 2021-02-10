Erste Group Bank (EBKDY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS: EBKDY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/9/2021 – Erste Group Bank had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/1/2021 – Erste Group Bank is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Erste Group Bank had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/28/2021 – Erste Group Bank had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/27/2021 – Erste Group Bank was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/27/2021 – Erste Group Bank was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/20/2021 – Erste Group Bank had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/13/2021 – Erste Group Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/12/2021 – Erste Group Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Erste Group Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/5/2021 – Erste Group Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

EBKDY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.21. 680,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,794. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.10. Erste Group Bank AG has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $57.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.309 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

