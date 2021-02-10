Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) (TSE:ESN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.19

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) (TSE:ESN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.29. Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 188,782 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James raised Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$0.25 to C$0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a market cap of C$41.14 million and a P/E ratio of -2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.97, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.19.

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) (TSE:ESN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$19.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.00 million. Analysts expect that Essential Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) (TSE:ESN)

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

