Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.40.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WTRG. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, US Capital Advisors started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $47.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day moving average is $45.34. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 49.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 104.3% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 19,716 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 5.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 8.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.