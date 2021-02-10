Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Stock Position Decreased by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 99.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,925 shares during the period. Essential Utilities makes up about 2.1% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Essential Utilities by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Essential Utilities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,812. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WTRG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.96. 8,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.34. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $54.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.03%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. US Capital Advisors started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.