EtherGem Trading 1.4% Higher This Week (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. EtherGem has a total market cap of $369,324.96 and approximately $3,479.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EtherGem has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00059739 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $510.85 or 0.01132831 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00055761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006234 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00029887 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,523.01 or 0.05594912 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00018370 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00044968 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00031899 BTC.

About EtherGem

EGEM is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

