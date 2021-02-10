Ethos Gold (CVE:ECC) Trading Up 5.6%

Ethos Gold Corp. (CVE:ECC)’s share price was up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 18,780 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 124,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.21.

About Ethos Gold (CVE:ECC)

Ethos Gold Corp. identifies, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns a right to acquire a 100% interest in the La Purisima project located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the PerkRocky project located in Williams Lake, British Columbia.

