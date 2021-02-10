EUNO (EUNO) Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 34.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EUNO has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $8.09 million and approximately $12,583.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.81 or 0.01048555 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000123 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 52.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 65% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000058 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,115,957,922 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

