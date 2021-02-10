Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $920.12

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $920.12 and traded as high as $1,024.00. Euromoney Institutional Investor shares last traded at $1,016.00, with a volume of 78,375 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,030.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 920.12. The company has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28.

Get Euromoney Institutional Investor alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be issued a GBX 11.40 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Euromoney Institutional Investor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.06%.

In other news, insider Andrew Rashbass sold 18,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,047 ($13.68), for a total value of £195,935.58 ($255,991.09). Also, insider Imogen Joss acquired 1,001 shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 999 ($13.05) per share, with a total value of £9,999.99 ($13,065.05). Insiders have purchased 13,501 shares of company stock worth $13,842,999 in the last ninety days.

Euromoney Institutional Investor Company Profile (LON:ERM)

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence, and Asset Management. The Pricing segment provides commodity price reporting, data, analytics, and events; and commodity price benchmarks and analysis for its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, and forest products industries.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Euromoney Institutional Investor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euromoney Institutional Investor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.