Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (EOG.L) (LON:EOG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.16

Shares of Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (EOG.L) (LON:EOG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.16 and traded as high as $1.75. Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (EOG.L) shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 847,076 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.00 million and a PE ratio of -1.38.

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom, Morocco, and Ireland. The company owns a 99% working interest in the West Firsby and Crosby Warren fields; and a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby-4 field located in the East Midlands, the United Kingdom.

