Everex Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.29 Million (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Everex has a market cap of $11.12 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Everex has traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar. One Everex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00060074 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.07 or 0.01150321 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00055376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006302 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00028680 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,496.67 or 0.05554323 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00020104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00045328 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00032496 BTC.

Everex Profile

Everex (EVX) is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io

Everex Token Trading

Everex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

