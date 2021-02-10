Everipedia (IQ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11.17 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Everipedia has a market cap of $58.36 million and $11.17 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia token can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00055612 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.43 or 0.00282441 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.63 or 0.00115343 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00077630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00086635 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00202313 BTC.

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,016,808,014 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,840,461,012 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Token Trading

Everipedia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

