EveriToken (EVT) Market Cap Tops $448,601.83

EveriToken (CURRENCY:EVT) traded up 45% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 10th. One EveriToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EveriToken has traded up 319.6% against the U.S. dollar. EveriToken has a total market capitalization of $448,601.83 and approximately $5,510.00 worth of EveriToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About EveriToken

EVT is a token. EveriToken’s total supply is 194,322,605 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,614,716 tokens. EveriToken’s official message board is medium.com/@everitoken . The official website for EveriToken is www.everitoken.io . The Reddit community for EveriToken is /r/everitoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “everiToken is a token-based public chain. It aims to revolutionize the way anything of value is managed and transferred by adapting the concept to benefit all people of the world. Rather than code directly, users rely on safe contracts to facilitate processes such as the issuance and transfer of tokens. By simplifying functions to the core requirements, safe contracts ensure that all chain transactions are secure and without loopholes, as the available API functions are fully reviewed and verified. “

EveriToken Token Trading

EveriToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveriToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EveriToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EveriToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

