Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) (TSE:ET) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.52

Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) (TSE:ET)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.52 and traded as high as $13.46. Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) shares last traded at $13.36, with a volume of 18,130 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ET. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 18.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.52.

Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) (TSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$100.48 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$41,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 286,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,729,700.

About Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) (TSE:ET)

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

