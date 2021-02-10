Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) (TSE:ET) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.52

Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) (TSE:ET)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.52 and traded as high as $13.46. Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) shares last traded at $13.36, with a volume of 18,130 shares traded.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ET. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 18.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.52.
In related news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$41,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 286,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,729,700.
About Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) (TSE:ET)
Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.
