Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Trading Down 13.4%

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) was down 13.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.82. Approximately 1,929,074 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 959,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Evoke Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $100.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Evoke Pharma, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David A. Gonyer sold 23,954 shares of Evoke Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $70,424.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,383.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Gonyer sold 48,046 shares of Evoke Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $139,333.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,643 shares of company stock valued at $226,405 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Evoke Pharma by 739.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 164,976 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evoke Pharma by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 11,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Evoke Pharma by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 66,443 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Evoke Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Evoke Pharma by 17,840.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,117 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

