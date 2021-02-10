Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shares Down 8.8%

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)’s share price was down 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.07. Approximately 665,962 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 897,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EOLS shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Evolus from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.69.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Evolus during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Evolus during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Evolus during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Evolus during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Evolus by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

