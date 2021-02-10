EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) (LON:EVR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $394.50

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) (LON:EVR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $394.50 and traded as high as $523.60. EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) shares last traded at $506.00, with a volume of 1,198,072 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 498.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 394.50. The stock has a market cap of £7.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 446.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.15.

About EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) (LON:EVR)

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; a range of coking coal blends products; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.