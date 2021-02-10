EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) (LON:EVR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $394.50

EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) (LON:EVR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $394.50 and traded as high as $523.60. EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) shares last traded at $506.00, with a volume of 1,198,072 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 498.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 394.50. The stock has a market cap of £7.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 446.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.15.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; a range of coking coal blends products; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

