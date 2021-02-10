Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.00

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.00 and traded as high as $37.96. Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) shares last traded at $37.62, with a volume of 112,046 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EIF. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$37.50 to C$39.50 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.94.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.69, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$297.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$302.28 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Exchange Income Co. will post 2.3299998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 198.43%.

About Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

