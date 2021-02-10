Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 573.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Exelixis in the third quarter worth $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Exelixis in the third quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 43.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 110.0% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXEL shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet cut Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $1,300,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 30,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,004 shares of company stock worth $5,546,724. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

