Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.36.

EXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

EXC stock opened at $43.57 on Wednesday. Exelon has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The firm has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,983 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Exelon by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,029,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,556,000 after purchasing an additional 723,731 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Exelon by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,828,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,509,000 after purchasing an additional 151,092 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,745,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685,229 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,437,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,461,000 after acquiring an additional 405,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

