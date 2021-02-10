Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Trading 15.7% Higher

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR)’s stock price traded up 15.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80. 1,132,633 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 600,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exicure in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exicure in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exicure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.46.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $245.28 million, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.21.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Exicure had a negative net margin of 127.52% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Exicure, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XCUR. Capital Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in Exicure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Exicure during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Exicure during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Exicure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Exicure by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 677,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 23,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes AST-008 that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.

