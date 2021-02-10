EXMR FDN (EXMR) Achieves Market Cap of $123,105.92

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded down 30.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. During the last week, EXMR FDN has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One EXMR FDN coin can now be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. EXMR FDN has a market cap of $123,105.92 and approximately $63,599.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EXMR FDN Coin Profile

EXMR FDN (CRYPTO:EXMR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

EXMR FDN Coin Trading

EXMR FDN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR FDN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

