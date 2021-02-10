eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Trading Down 15.3% on Insider Selling

Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) dropped 15.3% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $131.29 and last traded at $136.34. Approximately 2,814,985 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 1,067,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.05.

Specifically, CFO Jeff Whiteside sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $3,614,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,921.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $3,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,003,883.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 359,666 shares of company stock valued at $26,928,550. Company insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Get eXp World alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPI. DA Davidson raised their target price on eXp World from $28.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 426.08 and a beta of 3.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.56.

eXp World shares are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, February 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 19th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, February 12th.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $564.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.50 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. Research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of eXp World by 426.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.