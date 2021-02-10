Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Hits New 12-Month High at $148.60

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $148.60 and last traded at $148.54, with a volume of 16512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.48.

Several analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.74.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 802.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 397 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

