extraDNA Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. During the last week, extraDNA has traded 34.2% higher against the dollar. One extraDNA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. extraDNA has a market cap of $588,186.38 and $151,791.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,801.13 or 0.99986666 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00033799 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.96 or 0.01051086 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.34 or 0.00322146 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.40 or 0.00237457 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00086646 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005375 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001836 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

extraDNA Token Trading

extraDNA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.