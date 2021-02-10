Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.7% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 63.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 31,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,323 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $20,440,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 24.8% in the third quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 680,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,360,000 after purchasing an additional 135,051 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.00. The company had a trading volume of 740,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,987,279. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.