EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) and Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) Head-To-Head Review

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) and Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EZCORP and Integrated Ventures’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EZCORP $822.81 million 0.34 -$68.46 million $0.59 8.51 Integrated Ventures $450,000.00 53.44 -$1.08 million N/A N/A

Integrated Ventures has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EZCORP.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.2% of EZCORP shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of EZCORP shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of Integrated Ventures shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for EZCORP and Integrated Ventures, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EZCORP 0 0 2 0 3.00 Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

EZCORP presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.36%. Given EZCORP’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EZCORP is more favorable than Integrated Ventures.

Volatility and Risk

EZCORP has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated Ventures has a beta of 3.32, suggesting that its stock price is 232% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EZCORP and Integrated Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EZCORP -8.32% 3.32% 1.86% Integrated Ventures -307.24% N/A -234.92%

Summary

EZCORP beats Integrated Ventures on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers. It also provides payday and installment loan products through its financial services stores. In addition, the company offers Lana, a web-based engagement platform to manage pawn loans. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned and operated 505 pawn stores in the United States; 368 pawn stores in Mexico; and 132 pawn stores in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, and Peru. EZCORP, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 925 miners that mine bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum. The company is based in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania.

