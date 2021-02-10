Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Martin Investment Management LLC

Martin Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 3.0% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,931 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,589,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Facebook by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,737 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.56, for a total value of $17,153,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total transaction of $500,171.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,805 shares in the company, valued at $8,531,444.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,466,707 shares of company stock worth $398,360,824 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $269.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.60. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

