Faceter Price Reaches $0.0007 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Faceter token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Faceter has a market capitalization of $306,018.84 and $479.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Faceter has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

FACE is a token. Faceter’s total supply is 938,538,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,520,275 tokens. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

