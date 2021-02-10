FantasyGold Trading Up 19.5% Over Last 7 Days (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One FantasyGold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. FantasyGold has a market cap of $125,719.48 and approximately $2.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00054705 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.54 or 0.00277061 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00116439 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00077097 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00086253 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.55 or 0.00201441 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 tokens. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

FantasyGold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

