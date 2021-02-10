Fantom Price Reaches $0.14 (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 10th. One Fantom token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000314 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Fantom has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. Fantom has a total market cap of $357.60 million and approximately $61.36 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00060266 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $512.76 or 0.01146480 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00055734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006350 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00028695 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,474.32 or 0.05532356 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00020332 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00045572 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00031901 BTC.

Fantom Token Profile

Fantom is a token. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

