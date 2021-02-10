FARO Technologies (FARO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect FARO Technologies to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FARO opened at $81.71 on Wednesday. FARO Technologies has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $82.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

In related news, SVP Kevin Beadle sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $54,963.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FARO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.