Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.44.

FAST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael John Dolan acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $118,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,950 shares of company stock worth $282,412. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 16.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 262,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,854,000 after acquiring an additional 37,588 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 10.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,013,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,985,000 after acquiring an additional 366,582 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.60. The company had a trading volume of 38,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,018. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $51.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average is $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

