Fastly (FSLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE FSLY opened at $117.86 on Wednesday. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Fastly alerts:

In other Fastly news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 9,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $732,287.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,293,457.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $381,400.00. Insiders sold 74,453 shares of company stock worth $5,960,922 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Fastly in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Fastly from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.