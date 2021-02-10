Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Down 7.1%

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)’s share price dropped 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $109.05 and last traded at $109.51. Approximately 4,866,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 4,472,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSLY. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

Get Fastly alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.54. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.11 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 19,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $1,518,637.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,320,884.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $221,693.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 255,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,168.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,960,922 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastly by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new position in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth $442,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth $1,144,000. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.