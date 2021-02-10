FC Barcelona Fan Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $645,389.00 (BAR)

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CURRENCY:BAR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last seven days, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a market capitalization of $17.94 million and $645,389.00 worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FC Barcelona Fan Token token can now be purchased for about $11.12 or 0.00024739 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00060033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $513.40 or 0.01141846 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00056268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006239 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00030434 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,508.78 or 0.05579801 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00017710 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00045167 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00031953 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Token Profile

FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,612,612 tokens. The official message board for FC Barcelona Fan Token is medium.com/socios . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona

Buying and Selling FC Barcelona Fan Token

FC Barcelona Fan Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FC Barcelona Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars.

