Feathercoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $71,508.00 (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0300 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Feathercoin has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $7.11 million and $71,508.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00013459 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000629 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005166 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.