Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.47.

Shares of FRT stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,493. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $129.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $82,547,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 355,525.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 711,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,894,000 after buying an additional 711,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,530,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,313,000 after buying an additional 324,381 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,228,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,651,000 after buying an additional 176,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.5% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,429,000 after buying an additional 144,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

