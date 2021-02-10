Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (FAR.L) (LON:FAR) Shares Down 2%

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (FAR.L) (LON:FAR)’s share price was down 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.70 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.70 ($0.13). Approximately 484,888 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,378,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.90 ($0.13).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 10.03.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and associated by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, and carbon deposits. The company primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq deposit located in Southern Kazakhstan.

