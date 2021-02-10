Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.11

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.11 and traded as high as $3.46. Ferroglobe shares last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 2,118,592 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11. The company has a market cap of $561.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.92.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $262.67 million during the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 15.30%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 7.2% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 250,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,826 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 52.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 267,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 91,467 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Ferroglobe in the third quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 416,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 257,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

