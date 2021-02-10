FFT Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,282 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

FFT Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 1.1% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,310. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $107.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.44.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.