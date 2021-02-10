FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) Trading 11.7% Higher

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF)’s stock price traded up 11.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.67. 203,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 154,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72.

FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($7.69) million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of FG Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $405,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of FG Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FG Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,200,000. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF)

FG Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses to operate in the diversified insurance, reinsurance, and investment management holding activities in the United States. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc in December 2020.

