FIBOS (FO) Trading Down 1.4% Over Last Week

FIBOS (CURRENCY:FO) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. FIBOS has a market capitalization of $7.69 million and $171,894.00 worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIBOS coin can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FIBOS has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00053901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.16 or 0.00281747 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00109114 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00076741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00086422 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00201526 BTC.

FIBOS’s total supply is 1,073,268,294 coins and its circulating supply is 1,069,089,661 coins. FIBOS’s official website is fibos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FIBOS is a platform for creating and developing blockchain application ecosystems. It allows users to easily create their own value network. Helping developers and entrepreneurs everywhere step into the Blockchain world. “

