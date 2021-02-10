FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FGEN. SVB Leerink upped their target price on FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright began coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Shares of FGEN opened at $52.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.85. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $54.69.

In related news, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $139,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 192,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,001,270.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $242,440.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,079. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 18.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 895.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

